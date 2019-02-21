Very Scary People on HLN: What we know about Donnie Wahlberg’s new show

Donnie Wahlberg is the host of HLN’s brand new original series called Very Scary People. As he reveals in the trailer released on HLN’s Twitter account, the show documents the crimes and lives of some very scary people.

In the trailer, Wahlberg questions what would drive a person to kill. At present time, it’s uncertain how many episodes will be part of Very Scary People.

The cases shared in the trailer include cult-leaders, America’s worst female serial killer, and John Wayne Gacy, the man who killed little boys. The Zodiak Killer, one of the country’s biggest mysteries, will also be featured, shedding some light on why scary people do what they do, and what drives them to commit crimes against others.

Crime fans seem to be excited about the new show that HLN is releasing next month. After seeing Donnie Wahlberg as the host, fans took to Twitter, revealing their excitement about the new series.

I can't wait to watch!! We love the @DiscoveryID shows now have another option with @HLNTV ..and did I see that that the first show was about John Wayne Gacy?? Awesome!! #VeryScaryPeople — Michele Patten (@MichelePatten_) February 12, 2019

Can't wait to see it #VeryScaryPeople — Patricia Murray (@Patricia62377) February 12, 2019

It was back in October 2018 that HLN decided to fire some of their big-name hosts and cut three live shows from their programming.

It’s possible that the network was trying to make room for new scripted shows rather than the live programming. The network recently revealed that it is introducing five new shows under the HLN Original Series programming, including Very Scary People.

Unmasking A Killer, the Hunt for the Golden State Killer, was the first of the original programming to air in 2019 with a two-part series on February 17 and 18.

Very Scary People premieres on HLN on March 17, 2019, starting at 9/8c.