Treasure found on The Curse of Oak Island: Season 6 trailer reveals team find gold

The team from History’s hit show The Curse of Oak Island has found gold during their hunt for treasure.

The groundbreaking discovery is revealed in a new trailer for the show’s sixth season.

It comes after “game-changing” new technology was used on the island this year, which allowed the team to “see” underneath the ground in the famous Money Pit area.

The trailer also shows scenes from massive excavation works that have taken place on the island’s Smith’s Cove in 2018, following the discovery of a medieval lead cross there last year.

Footage of operations in the Money Pit area shows controlled blasts taking place on a physical grid system marked out on the surface using what appear to be explosives.

Marty Lagina says in the clip: “We have discovered new technology…” before brother Rick adds: “…that’s going to make last year’s operations almost insignificant.”

He adds: “For the first time, we can look underground in the Money Pit. It’s a game-changer.”

A separate scene then sees Marty Lagina telling the treasure-hunting team during a meeting in the island’s so-called War Room: “We have found our first gold on Oak Island.”

The comment comes as footage shows Marty Lagina and metal-detecting expert Gary Drayton examining an object, which is thought could be the gold item. Drayton then remarks: “Unbelievable.”

Marty Lagina says at the beginning of the clip: “We’re trying our best to make this island give up her secrets.”

At the end of the clip, he adds: “This year the dream comes true.”

Various new shots of the island are revealed in the new The Curse of Oak Island Season 6 trailer, which was released by the History channel along with a comment confirming that The Curse of Oak Island Season 6 air date has been set for November.

Drone footage gives an aerial view of the excavation work that has taken place at Smith’s Cove this year, after the uncovering of a u-shaped structure there last season. The structure was first discovered by treasure-hunters Dan Blankenship and David Tobias back in the 1970s.

Another scene shows brothers Rick and Marty walking along the edge of a cofferdam erected around the cove, while a separate aerial shot shows Rick, Craig Tester and Gary Drayton standing inside the excavated area examining something.

The shot reveals Smith’s Cove has been drained of water, and a wooden structure is clearly visible inside.

At one point in the trailer, Rick and Gary Drayton are seen sharing a fist-pump. Other scenes show the Money Pit area from the air, including what appears to be the controlled explosives set out in a grid pattern on the ground. Several camera shots show parts of the grid exploding, sending dirt flying up into the air.

Separate footage shows the Money Pit area from above with what appears to be two new caissons sunk into the ground.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 6 comes after the team had their most successful season so far last year — discovering everything from the medieval cross to a rhodolite garnet gemstone and human bones.

Watch the trailer below.

Watch The Curse of Oak Island Did the Lagina brothers finally hit gold??! 🌟 Don't miss an epic new season full of secrets and treasures. The Curse of Oak Island returns in November 😲 Posted by The Curse of Oak Island on Thursday, September 20, 2018

The Curse of Oak Island Season 6 premieres in November 2018.