The Curse of Oak Island Season 6 air date: When will show be back on TV?

It’s that time of year again! As summer finally draws to a close, the only thing The Curse of Oak Island fans want to know is when will the show be back on TV?

In good news for viewers, filming has been taking place all summer with some huge developments in the hunt for treasure and artifacts on the Nova Scotian island.

Monsters and Critics had an exclusive interview with the show’s executive producer Kevin Burns earlier this year in which he revealed major details about the team’s progress ahead of The Curse of Oak Island Season 6 air date.

Photos have also been circulating of huge operations taking place on the island, including at Smith’s Cove — where metal-detecting expert Gary Drayton uncovered a medieval cross last season.

Another big dig has also been taking place in the Money Pit area.

When did operations start on Oak Island in 2018?

Operations on the island began back in May, when Rick and other members of the Oak Island team, including Craig Tester and Jack Begley, began arriving on the island and regularly took time out to pose for photos with fans.

Filming also started at the same time, with local resident Karen Publicover posting pictures on her Oak Island From The Other Side of The Causeway Facebook page of a drone being used to film shots for the upcoming season.

What do we know about Season 6 ahead of the air date?

As happened in 2017, Oak Island was battered by huge storms over the winter, meaning topsoil and parts of the shoreline could well have been eroded — potentially uncovering new artifacts.

A huge excavation operation has also been taking place at Smith’s Cove over the summer, after a coffer dam was installed to keep out the rising waters from the tide.

As mentioned above, Smith’s Cove was where the medieval cross was found last year — as well as the u-shaped structure previously uncovered by treasure-hunters Dan Blankenship and David Tobias in the 1970s.

Activity has also been taking place in the island’s famous swamp and, more recently, in the Money Pit area.

In Monsters and Critics’ exclusive interview with The Curse of Oak Island executive producer Kevin Burns back in May, he told how further tests had also been taking place on the medieval cross found in Smith’s Cove last year — and that all the evidence was pointing to the cross being at least 600 years old, if not older.

Describing the find as “extraordinary”, he said: “Some have dated it to as old as 900 AD, some have said 1300 AD, and if it is in that neighborhood, it could very well have been left behind by a Templar. That might be some kind of evidence that they did come to North America years before Columbus. If they did, what did they bring and why?”

The Curse of Oak Island Season 6 premiere date: When will show return?

History has not yet made an official announcement about The Curse of Oak Island Season 6 air date, but it is possible to make an educated guess as to when the show will return.

Apart from the first season, all seasons of the History show have premiered in early to mid-November — on either the first, second or third Tuesday of the month.

This year, the first Tuesday is the 6th of November, the second Tuesday is the 13th and the third Tuesday is the 20th. Which of those is it most likely to be? The most common day for The Curse of Oak Island to premiere is the first Tuesday of the month, which in 2018 would be the 6th.

The number of episodes this year is also expected to be high, as was the case last year when there were 18, which theoretically means the show is more likely to air earlier in the month than later. So our money’s on either Tuesday the 6th of November, or Tuesday the 13th of November. Most likely the 6th.

We’ll update this article as soon as the official The Curse of Oak Island Season 6 air date is confirmed.

