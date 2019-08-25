Tom Brooks reveals what he doesn’t like about Darcey Silva on Before the 90 Days

On the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Tom and Darcey finally met face to face after four years of getting to know each other.

While both of them seem interested for the most part, there’s something about Darcey that Tom really isn’t attracted to and it could end up blowing this whole trip.

It’s a little bit shocking that Darcey didn’t know Tom would treat her the way he has been, considering how long they claim to have known each other.

But so far, he’s refused to sleep with her on the first night and even rented a really nice Air Bnb for them to stay in, giving Darcey her own room so she can have some privacy while they get to know each other.

Unfortunately, Darcey is so grateful and so emotional about it all that she’s turning Tom off. Now we can’t help but wonder if these two stand a chance, considering that Darcey’s expectations for this trip have been way off and Tom is seeming more and more put off by her personality.

As seen in the latest Before the 90 Days sneak peek, Darcey breaks down crying when talking with Tom because he is so thoughtful and nice.

She can’t believe what a gentleman he is and as she’s commenting on how wonderful he has been, Darcey just can’t seem to control the waterworks. And while Tom may not be everything he’s said he is, Darcey’s constant crying just might run him off.

“There’s something about you,” Darcey begins in the clip. “You’ve just got this amazing debonairness. I’ve never met a guy like you. Honestly, I’ve never been treated like this.”

“This is normal,” replies a shocked Tom. “You’re funny, you’re attractive, you’re intelligent, you’re beautiful. You know… who have you been choosing?”

That’s when Darcey really begins to cry and even apologizes to Tom for it. She can’t seem to get herself together because he’s just too thoughtful and kind. But is she pushing him away already?

Tom looks uncomfortable as Darcey goes on and on about how she feels “chipped away at” and waxes on about her lack of self-confidence.

Then, Tom breaks down his feels in the confessional and it’s exactly what we expected.

“Darcey is a very emotional person,” Tom begins. “It’s something I’m not used to. It’s something that I don’t particularly find attractive.”

Considering this is their first time meeting in person, Darcey got pretty heavy with Tom right away and based on what he said in the confessional, this crying jag has made him very uncomfortable. Will she be able to get herself together or is this going to make Tom want to run?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.