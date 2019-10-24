Tiffany Franco accepts Corey Rathgeber’s apology after 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Couples Tell All

After the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Couples Tell All, Corey Rathgeber received quite a bit of criticism for things he had to say while they were filming. A lot of viewers called him out, especially for things he had to say about Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith’s relationship and the choices she made that involved her adorable son Daniel.

During the Tell All, Tiffany took it all in stride and even reminded Corey that her situation is much different than his and that it’s not like Ronald cheated on her.

Now that the first season of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff has ended (and very successfully as well), many of the cast members are clearing things up, including Corey, who has already apologized for the things he said and for how rude he sounded.

Now, Tiffany Franco is proving just how gracious she is after seeing what Corey had to say after the Tell All. She even reshared his post with a message of her own on it to let him know that his apology was accepted.

“It’s all love Corey we accept the apology we are good,” Tiffany wrote.

So, now it looks like Corey and Tiffany are friends again, but there are still questions about her relationship with Evelin. As many 90 Day Fiance fans know, right after the first part of the Tell All aired, Tiffany called Evelin out for comments she made, hoping for clarification after it sounded like Evelin questioned the quality of her parenting.

Evelin quickly responded, letting Tiffany know she called her a bad girlfriend but not a bad mother. That was confusing for a lot of people since Tiffany is a wife, not a girlfriend.