This Is Us Season 4 premiere date: What we know about Season 4 so far

This Is Us Season 3 is still going strong, but since it’s nearing its end, fans are already starting to question when Season 4 will premiere and what the season will be about.

While NBC is moving forward with Season 4 of This Is Us, the network hasn’t released a premiere date just yet.

However, given the previous seasons’ premiere dates, we can speculate that the Season 4 premiere date will fall in late September 2019. Over the past three seasons, This Is Us has premiered on September 20, 26, and 25. All seasons have been 18 episodes.

All seasons have run until mid-March of the following year.

Even though writers haven’t confirmed the plot for Season 4, Dan Fogelman and Isaac Aptaker have revealed that Season 4 will be about new beginnings and starting over.

One person joked that a huge twist would be if Jack actually faked his death and he’s been alive this whole time. While that may not happen, it is a creative and unique idea.

During the interview, Fogelman didn’t reveal what could happen at the end of Season 3 to lead into Season 4, but it will all make sense when looking at the series as a whole.

“We’ve got multiple seasons mapped out,” Fogelman has revealed about Season 4. “I think this season has been a lot about redemption, but also a lot of rebirth . Next season is a season of new beginnings and restarts.”

During the interview, Fogelman and Aptaker also hinted that the show may come to an end after Season 6.

While the showrunners haven’t confirmed anything and NBC has stayed silent on the matter, it sounds like the writers do have an ending in mind and they want to stay true to their original ideas.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.