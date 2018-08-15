The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily works to right the wrongs and Phyllis needs help

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 16, 2018, reveal that the chaos is still unfolding in Genoa City. After secrets come to light and deals are brokered, things have become complicated for many of the residents.

After Devon (Bryton James) let Lily (Christel Khalil) where he stands, she is working hard to make things right. Nothing will replace Hilary (Mishael Morgan), but he is determined to make her pay.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) needs help, but who does she call? With her secret about Nick (Joshua Morrow) being exposed, things are steadily going downhill. Summer (Hunter King) is right there to watch as it all comes crashing down.

After calling a truce with Victor (Eric Braeden), Nick believes he is fit to call the shots. What will happen while he is in charge? Will the Newmans remain protected or will things spiral too far out of control?

When Ashley (Eileen Davidson) feels like she is backed into a corner she will attempt to get help from a friend. Will she be able to relax and get the comfort she is so desperately seeking?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.