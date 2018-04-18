The Young and the Restless spoilers: The Newman clan acts rashly; Will Neil sacrifice himself for Devon’s sake?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the Newman family drama remains front and center on the CBS sudser on Thursday, as the Genoa City royalty deal with the fallout of some very sinister actions.

Indications suggest that the clan does what they do best and close ranks against the rest of the less-advantaged.

First up matriarch Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) will take drastic measures to protect what’s hers. But will her brashness shine a spotlight of suspicion instead?

Meanwhile, protective brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) pledges to shield his shaky sis Victoria (Amelia Heinle) who looks more and more fragile and fraught with every passing minute; murder will do that to you! Look for Nick’s emotion to come to the forefront, leading to some confusion.

In fact, Vic and clan leader Victor (Eric Braeden) are neck and neck in the emotional/physical breakdown derby. J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) is responsible for both father and daughter’s tenuous conditions, but does that really diminish the seriously debauched factor in which he met his maker?

Finally, Papa Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) will plead with Devon (Bryton James) to see the light before he takes a bite of she-devil Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) poison apple. But considering their triangular past, should Neil really be the one doing the lecturing about Ms. G.C. Buzz?

In response to Devon’s aloofness, look for Hilary to react badly to his new singer/love interest. Spoilers indicate that she’s about to do something she’ll regret!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.