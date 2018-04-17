The Young and the Restless spoilers: Muckrakers take over Genoa City; Will Victoria crack under the pressure?

Here’s our The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, April 18, 2018! (If you’re looking for Tuesday’s spoilers you can find them here.)

Wednesday’s The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) continues to be the plague that keeps on giving. Even though Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and the girls had a going away party for the dearly departed on Tuesday, the wife abuser still manages to haunt the residents of Genoa City.

When news breaks that Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) former husband tried to kill his former father in law, the press comes out in droves to dig up all the news that’s fit to print. Too bad they don’t have a clue as to where to dig up J.T.!

Likewise for Paul Williams (Doug Davidson), who’s trying to chase down the dirty rotten scoundrel himself. Looks like he could use Kevin’s (Greg Rikkart) crack computer hacking help on this one. Has he tried looking for him in Salem?

Then there’s emotionally fragile Victoria: how on earth is she going to handle having to talk about J.T.’s scandal when she’s trying to hide one of her own? Maybe her frenemies can throw another margarita party to cheer her up — wait, that’s how this whole mess started in the first place! Nix the party hats and definitely hide the fireplace pokers!

Elsewhere Jack’s got a spring in his step: he’s been sprung from the big house. First thing on his agenda is catching up with his usurping son Kyle (Michael Mealor)! Why in the world doesn’t Jack call Keemo back to town already to even out the odds?

But spoilers indicate that Kyle is small stuff compared to what will happen when Dina’s bombshell paternity secret rocks the “Abbott” clan; will they lose everything when the truth comes out?

The Young and the Restless airs during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.