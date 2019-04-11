The Proposal Season 2 canceled? The show isn’t on ABC’s summer schedule

The Proposal took the reality television world by storm, as contestants got engaged after knowing each other for about an hour.

While some fans of The Bachelor franchise thought it was a trainwreck, others couldn’t turn away, wanting to know if the couples could really find true love in such a short time.

ABC has said very little about The Proposal since it wrapped last summer, causing fans to question whether the show is coming back for Season 2.

Last summer, the show premiered on June 18. It ran for 10 episodes, running to August 27. If Season 2 was to premiere at the same time, it would start airing in June. However, ABC released its summer schedule and The Proposal is nowhere to be found.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 13 at 8/7c and Bachelor In Paradise begins on Monday, July 29 at 8/7c on the network. The Proposal was in the 10/9c timeslot, but this summer, viewers will have the chance to explore a new show called Grand Hotel.

Grand Hotel is a scripted show that will follow a family-owned hotel in Miami Beach. This show premieres Monday, June 17 at 10/9c, which is when The Proposal would likely have premiered.

So, is The Proposal canceled? Right now, ABC hasn’t made a decision public about the fate of the show. It’s possible the show will return and simply air later this year, but it’s also possible that it has been scrapped and ABC simply hasn’t said anything.

Last year, The Proposal did deal with controversy because one of the male contestants was accused of sexual assault. However, ABC took those accusations seriously and pulled the episode, editing the contestant out.

ABC has yet to share any update on The Proposal Season 2.