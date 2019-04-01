The murder of Hae Min Lee mystery: No DNA matches Adnan Syed

The case of Adnan Syed and the murder of his ex-high school girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, featured in the first season of the popular Serial podcast. Then, HBO decided to do a four-part documentary on the case, calling it The Case Against Adnan Syed.

The documentary wrapped up last night on HBO with a major bombshell — there is apparently no forensic evidence or DNA matches that makes Adnan Syed the murderer. In fact, there’s reportedly no evidence whatsoever that points to him being the perpetrator.

The information was confirmed by Syed’s lawyer, Justin Brown, on Twitter last night, as the episode aired.

Recovered evidence in #AdnanSyed case was tested for DNA in the fall of 2018 and NOTHING was matched to Syed. There is no forensic evidence linking him to this crime. #FreeAdnanSyed #TheCaseAgainstAdnanSyed — Justin Brown (@CJBrownLaw) March 28, 2019

“This is significant. Of all the samples taken from and around the victim, none contained Syed’s DNA. Thus, after a thorough round of testing, there remains no forensic link between Syed and the crime,” Brown would later share with PEOPLE about the case.

This is the first time that the DNA results have been made public. However, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office has revealed that the DNA tests don’t exonerate Syed, revealing that the verdict against him still stands.

Lee and Syed had been dating while attending Baltimore’s Woodlawn High School. They had just broken up shortly before she disappeared from the school on January 13, 1999. She would be found 27 days later, partially buried in Leakin Park in Baltimore.

Earlier this year, Maryland’s highest court ruled that Syed did not warrant a new trial. This means that there’s no longer a case to get him a new trial. This new evidence does give his defense team some power, but it’s uncertain what they will do with the new evidence.

Adnan Syed has maintained his innocence throughout his almost two decades behind bars.

The Case Against Adnan Syed is an HBO documentary special.