The Masked Singer Season 2 on FOX: Premiere date and more revealed

The Masked Singer is coming back. Making this FOX programming announcement even more exciting is that the show is already planned for two more seasons and both of them will begin fairly soon.

FOX has revealed that the show will return on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c for Season 2. Season 3 is set to premiere after the Super Bowl in February 2020.

The following week, The Masked Singer will move into its original timeslot of 8/7c.

FOX hasn’t released any information about whether the judges and the host will remain the same or what celebrities they are getting for the upcoming season. But viewers have plenty of suggestions on how to make this hit show even better.

As we’ve previously covered, viewers would like harder clues that aren’t so easily guessed. One of the biggest problems with Season 1 was that many people had guessed the celebrities from the very first episode. As one person wrote on Twitter, a simple Google search could provide the answer.

Hey @MaskedSingerFOX producers! Season 2, how about: NO CLUES until before the reveal. Easy to Google. NO TALKING. People are shifting the pitch and guessing on speaking voices. Judges should be QUIET during the performances too. Make it more about singing.#TheMaskedSinger — Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) February 14, 2019

In addition, the choices of celebrities were also called into question, as people wanted popular celebrities and some that the younger audience could guess as well. Some of the celebrities were famous in the 1980s and 1990s, leaving out the younger audience, who didn’t necessarily know who Tori Spelling, Ricki Lake, or Donny Osmond were.

Hopefully, producers were able to get a different mix of celebrities to ensure all audiences are catered to. The show was such a big success during Season 1 that FOX already announced Seasons 2 and 3. Since each episode is about 10 episodes long and features a good handful of celebrities, it only makes sense to mix things up a bit.

As of right now, it’s expected that Nick Cannon will return as the show’s host and that Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger will return as judges. Guest judges may continue to appear throughout the season as they did on Season 1.

The Masked Singer Season 2 premieres Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on FOX.