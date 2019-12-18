The Mandalorian Episode 8 release date: When does Chapter 8 debut?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Mandalorian Episode 8 release date is now a really hot topic after viewers got to see the newest episode arrive two days early. Disney+ decided to give fans an early treat this week, with Chapter 7 debuting on Wednesday.

Now, the wait begins for the Chapter 8 release date, but it will seem longer because of the early debut of the penultimate episode for Season 1. It also has fans asking about the Season 2 debut, but that can wait a bit.

One of the biggest reasons that people want to know about the new episode right now is that Chapter 7 just ended on a huge cliffhanger. It is going to give fans a lot to think about and discuss before the show drops a new episode next week.

When is The Mandalorian Episode 8 release date?

The next new episode of The Mandalorian, which is called Chapter 8, will be released by Disney+ on Friday, December 27. It will be dropped at the regular time, which is roughly 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

The really bad news is that Chapter 8 will serve as the season finale, meaning there aren’t going to be any more new episodes until Season 2 rolls around in 2020. That’s going to seem like a really long wait due to how well this first season has been received by Disney+ subscribers.

Some good news is that the next season is already under production, so at least fans know that more episodes are coming down the road. The only question left to ask is what will happen after the drama that unfolded in the final few moments of Chapter 7? Who will survive to appear on Season 2?

At least Star Wars fans can go out and watch The Rise of Skywalker during its opening weekend, with the film serving as the final chapter in the nine-film Skywalker saga. That should keep people busy through the holiday and then it will be time for a brand new episode of The Mandalorian to be released.

The Mandalorian is currently streaming Season 1 episodes on Disney+.