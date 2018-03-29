The Last Alaskans Season 4: What date will show return in 2018?

Fans have been questioning whether there will be a Season 4 of The Last Alaskans in 2018 following the tragic passing of star Bob Harte last year.

It was initially thought the show may not return to air after the death of the fan favorite following a battle with cancer, however sources now say it will.

The show first aired back in May 2015 and has aired every year since then around the same time, with eight episodes in the first two seasons and 10 last year in Season 3.

Season 1 began on May 25, 2015, Season 2 began on April 12, 2016, and Season 3 on March 22, 2017 — but what about Season 4?

The Last Alaskans Season 4 potential air date

There has not yet been an official announcement about Season 4, and if Discovery stuck to the normal schedule the show would have been set to return anywhere from around mid-March to late May.

However, according to Reality Blurred a Discovery spokesperson said that the show is now slated to return in the “fourth quarter” of 2018.

They also said fan favorite Bob Harte’s passing took place during filming and would be included in the season, however this has not yet been confirmed.

We told last July how Harte passed away following a battle with cancer, not long after he made a return to the show during his fight.

A potential “fourth quarter” premiere date means The Last Alaskans would be set to return in the fall, anywhere from October onwards.

Who will feature on The Last Alaskans Season 4?

If the show does return for Season 4, it’s likely that it will feature many of the faces already known to fans, including Heimo and Edna Korth, Charlie Jagow and Tyler and Ashley Selden.

No new occupation is allowed in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, where the show is set, but there is the potential for others from the local population to join the show as well, or for families who previously featured to return.

We will add any new information about The Last Alaskans Season 4 as soon as we have it.