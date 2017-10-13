The Curse of Oak Island: Matty Blake tells of excitement at what Season 5 has in store for fans

Drilling Down host Matty Blake has told of his excitement at what’s in store for fans in The Curse of Oak Island Season 5.

The star, who helms the after-show series on History Channel, spoke out about the upcoming season in a video he posted on Instagram.

In it he told how he had already been on the island filming for 10 days, which he said hinted at just how much happens during the season.

And he said filming Drilling Down for Season 5 was the “most exciting” time he has ever spent on the island. He also revealed how he had managed to ask the Lagina brothers and the rest of the team a lot of questions from fans, which will be shown during the upcoming season.

Matty, who also hosts a weekday radio show on Boston rock radio station WAAF 107.3, first hosted the “Drilling Down” preview at the start of Season 3 of The Curse of Oak Island back in 2015, and last year hosted the regular after-show which aired during Season 4.

Pictures last month showed Matty filming on the island’s causeway, not long after a huge amount of equipment started arriving on the island.

In his video, which was recorded at the end of last month — before the November 7 air date had been released — he said: “Lots to tell you guys, there’s been so much going on…I’ve been here for 10 days now, if that tells you how much is going on in Season 5.

“There’s so much to get to. This has been…since I’ve been doing this, the most exciting and eventful time I’ve ever spent on the island. You’re going to love Season 5.”

I've recovered from last nights scare! Now it's another beautiful morning on #oakisland I know how lucky I am fellow #acorns A post shared by TheMattyBlake (@themattyblake) on Sep 29, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

We told earlier this month how Season 5 of The Curse of Oak Island includes some big finds — including a pirate’s chest and three keys.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 premieres November 7 on History.