The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bridge argue over who Liam should marry, Steffy goes into premature labor

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the Friday June 1, 2018 episode of the CBS sudser reveal that lots of dirty double dealing plus an OB/GYN emergency are on tap!

Bridge are at cross purposes as they plead their daughters’ cases in the Liam Sweepstakes. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) desperately wants to see Hope (Annika Noelle) happy, and that means being Mrs. Liam Spencer. She throws common sense to the wind and impulsively urges Hope to marry Liam (Scott Clifton) already. Um, does he have a say in the matter; Liam just left her standing at the alter!

Meanwhile Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) pleads with Liam to marry Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). No wonder Liam has no idea what day it is.

Before he can let the dust settle and spend some quality time alone, look for a tragic moment to shatter his calm.

Thursday Bill (Don Diamont) tried to win Steffy back to his side, but his visit was marred with a devastating consequence.

After Dollar Bill takes his leave, Steffy stumbles and falls down. Explosive show spoilers reveal that Steffy goes into premature labor on Friday.

This horrible turn of events could bring Siam back together, but forever ruin Bill and Liam’s relationship. Be sure to tune in and find out how the parents-to-be cope with their impossible situation!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.