The Bold and the Beautiful’s Don Diamont shares intimate look at his life in exciting new book ‘My Seven Sons’

You know him as Dollar Bill Spencer, the irascible father of three boys on The Bold and the Beautiful, but in real life Don Diamont has had the privilege and pleasure of raising seven sons!

You can read all the details about Don’s real life journey through fatherhood in his new book, My Seven Sons and How We Raised Each Other: (They Only Drive Me Crazy 30% of the Time).

Best of all, if you’re on the East Coast, you can catch Don at a book signing in New Jersey today, while Left Coasters can meet up with Don at The Grove on June 4. Be sure to check out his Twitter for more details.

This Long Island native is looking forward to seeing everyone at my FIRST book signing on the 29th! pic.twitter.com/zC9R2UAwJU — Don Diamont (@don_diamont) May 25, 2018

Wake up!You’ve got a plane to catch! On my way to New York for press, and book signings. First one in Long Island. If you’re anywhere in the area, please come out. pic.twitter.com/EWDcC27Lo8 — Don Diamont (@don_diamont) May 28, 2018

Happily, Don is nothing like his shady alter ego, as his loving look at fatherhood reveals: in his book he fondly refers to his boys Drew, Lauren, Sasha, Alexander, Luca, Anton, and Davis as, ”Team Testosterone.”

In addition to spending time with his beautiful family, Don shares his life with his wife, former TV star and megawatt LA real estate agent, Cindy Ambuehl.

Fans of Y&R will no doubt eagerly devour My Seven Sons and How We Raised Each Other: (They Only Drive Me Crazy 30% of the Time). But any parent or parent-to-be will enjoy the wit and wisdom of a father who brilliantly tells it like it is raising a brood from infancy to adulthood.

Don has starred as Dollar Bill on Y&R since 2009, and since that time his character has become synonymous with low-down, dirty, double dealings, and hilarious albeit shocking shenanigans.

He’s not above blackmail and deceit, especially with his family. He’s had a rival tossed from a helicopter and currently he’s in the midst of trying to win over his son’s pregnant girlfriend.

Fun fact: Don was chosen as one of the 50 most beautiful people in the world by People Magazine in 1990, the first daytime actor to receive the honor!