Tej Joshi on The Real Housewives of New York City: Who is he?

Tej Joshi was featured on The Real Housewives of New York last week, as he worked as part of the house staff at Villa Vendome in Miami.

This was the house that the ladies visited on their cast trip, which continues to play out every Wednesday on Bravo.

Tej caught the attention of Sonja Morgan, who couldn’t pronounce his name. She kept calling him Taj. But he did have viewers searching for more information, as he was only briefly featured.

My thoughts and prayers go out to Tej #RHONY pic.twitter.com/Bkp3msFxp1 — Natalie Benkovic (@natulie828) May 30, 2019

On his Twitter account, he shared a screenshot last week from his private Facebook account. Here, he admitted it was indeed him on The Real Housewives of New York City, but shared that he couldn’t talk about it because he signed an NDA.

At the time, Tej was studying at the University of Miami and he writes he was able to be an on-camera production assistant for the days when the ladies were in Miami.

Joshi explains that he’s no longer in Miami but he graduated from the University of Miami and moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky.

In Bowling Green, Kentucky, Joshi works as the newest host of SoKY Sunrise. He’s putting his broadcast journalism degree to good use. He minored in political science and advertising.

Other than working at Villa Vendome, Tej has experience working on other shows, as he was part of a few projects while in college.

He worked as both the host and executive producer on Off The Wire. He was also involved with Food Finds, a show that featured South Florida restaurants, where he hosted and co-produced the series.

In his bio for WNKY, he points out that he’s a competitive spirit as he enjoys board games, including Risk and Coup. But he can also get competitive on the tennis court. He enjoys traveling and the outdoors.

His LinkedIn profile reveals he was a staff writer at The Miami Hurricane, starting that position back in October 2015.

His personal Facebook profile remains somewhat private, but he still lists himself as living in Coral Gables, Florida even though he has relocated to Kentucky. In addition, his profile reveals he is from Potomac, Maryland.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.