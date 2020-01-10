Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry posts question that has some fans freaking out

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry posted an odd question this morning on Twitter that had people freaking out.

In her tweet, she asked if anyone had a camera doorbell system and then proceeded to ask if they had experienced someone coming to the door and making a camera gesture.

She then explained that the person made the camera gesture to someone who was sitting in a car, waiting for the person to come back.

She started the tweet by saying “weird question,” but some of her followers hoped that her question was hypothetical and not something she had experienced at her own house.

Immediately, fans questioned whether she truly understood just how scary the situation was. One person suggested that she report the incident right away or put it on social media to make others aware of the situation.

Read More Kailyn Lowry reveals she didn’t make any money from one of her books

Others suggested that her house may have been scooped out by people who were planning on robbing her.

Some fans questioned whether she had any common sense to ask such a question, and suggested that she call the local police department right away.

One person even suggested that it was a Teen Mom stalker, something that isn’t unrealistic.

It was only a month ago that Kailyn threatened to move out of her new house because Teen Mom fans had shown up to her house. This isn’t the first time that it has happened, as fans found her home that she previously shared with Javi Marroquin.

This caused her to move to a bigger house, but fans still managed to find her.

If Kailyn wants to be protected from both burglars and Teen Mom fans, it may be time to consider a gated community.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.