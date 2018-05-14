Teen Mom 2 cast members threaten to quit because of Briana DeJesus and Jenelle Evans

Last season, the behind-the-scenes drama while the Teen Mom 2 reunion was filming was intense.

Because this is a two-part season, fans will get to see what was filmed while the girls were getting ready to talk to Dr. Drew Pinsky and film subsequent footage for later usage.

It is widely known that Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus are not on good terms. After Javi Marroquin began hooking up with the newest Teen Mom 2 cast member, his ex-wife was not feeling it.

A confrontation between Lowry and DeJesus was caught while filming, and it will be shown on Teen Mom 2.

Three of the five cast members had concerns about moving forward with the show. In a sneak peek of Teen Mom 2, you can see Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska talking with production about Briana DeJesus and Jenelle Evans.

They are no longer willing to deal with the drama and chaos that ensues when the other two are around.

Clearly, some resolution came to pass because everyone continued filming the second half of the season. The reunion taping was a few months prior to MTV deciding to part ways with David Eason, which means he was also a part of the filming. An incident happened during filming where he allegedly had a knife, something the girls spoke about on Twitter after it happened.

A new reunion is set to be filmed at some point this month, but no specifics have been given as far as dates go. Jenelle Evans is reportedly refusing to film if David Eason isn’t around. The other ladies will likely attend, with Chelsea Houska being a wild card because of her current pregnancy.

The drama is finally coming to a head, and all of it will go down in front of rolling cameras.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.