Bachelor In Paradise: Tayshia Adams breaks her silence about her split from John Paul Jones

Tayshia Adams is adding details about her split from John Paul Jones, a romance that sparked interest when Tayshia pursued John after filming wrapped this summer for Bachelor In Paradise. Fans hoped that they could make it work, but after a few months, the romance has come to an end.

Last week, Monsters & Critics reported that Tayshia Adams shared a post where she confirmed that she and John Paul Jones had called it quits. She didn’t go into details about why they broke up, but she was the only one who talked about it.

John Paul Jones never posted anything about her, including anything negative.

On Instagram Live, Tayshia revealed that the breakup had been hard on her. She reveals that a breakup is never easy, but she was relying on her friends and family. Tayshia also reveals that she’s focusing on the things she has control over, which includes how she’s doing. She’s putting her energy into boxing and working.

Adams also explains that she still cares about John and the two just need time. It sounds like she’s leaving the door open for a possible reconciliation as she does have sweet things to say about him.

Interestingly, John Paul Jones talked about moving to Los Angeles for Tayshia just a few weeks prior to them making their split official and public. Perhaps they decided to break up because they were moving too fast. John has yet to speak out about the split.

It would be interesting to hear his side of the story, including a reason as to why the romance didn’t work out. While distance had been an issue with them, he was reportedly moving closer to be with her.

Bachelor In Paradise returns next summer in 2020.