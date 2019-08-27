Tahzjuan Hawkins on Bachelor In Paradise: Colton’s ex loses it over John Paul Jones and the heat

Tahzjuan Hawkins entered Bachelor In Paradise last night. In her introduction video, she announced that she was ready to find love and she would step on toes to find it. However, she didn’t realize how painful it would be to be stepped on by Haley Ferguson, who wanted the same man as she did.

But Tahzjuan’s problems came way earlier than her date with John Paul Jones. During her first day in paradise, she really struggled with the heat. She kept asking for a fan and she kept drinking something cold. At one point, she actually needed producers’ assistance, as she felt she was about to pass out.

You can see a brief clip below from Bachelor In Paradise.

Given Tahzjuan’s entrance and her struggle with the heat, it didn’t take long for contestants to question her. After she went on a date with John Paul Jones, Haley entered Bachelor In Paradise and went on a date with him too.

It was here that Tahzjuan really started spiraling out of control. Perhaps John saw the red flags because he chose to send her home, picking Haley during the rose ceremony.

While Tahzjuan Hawkins was only on The Bachelor for a brief moment in time, her short stint on Bachelor In Paradise didn’t help her reputation. It’s one thing that she struggled with the heat, but to go after Haley and call her names simply because she’s also interested in John Paul Jones seemed completely unnecessary.

Tahzjuan left Bachelor In Paradies after a single episode, but one can hope that she’s able to find love on her own – without having to call people names.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.