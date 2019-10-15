Survivor fans have trouble with cast during Season 39 episodes

A lot of Survivor fans are a bit frustrated with the cold openings of Season 39. It has led to some struggles when it comes to getting familiar with the 20 new castaways.

A cold opening is when a show just starts up without an introduction, title sequence, or opening credits. It’s become a very familiar tactic for Saturday Night Live and several other shows, like NCIS, have followed that lead.

With the Survivor 39 cast, having no opening segment for the introduction of the new castaways has made it more difficult for fans to learn the names of these people. And with 20 new castaways taking part in Survivor: Island of the Idols, some viewers are having a tough time keeping up.

It’s made even worse for a viewer that might have missed an episode or two already because the show is jumping right into things without the familiar theme music and video footage. Normally, a second or two is spent showing each cast member with their name. Not this year.

Survivor: Island of the Idols Episode 4 preview

A new episode of the show is going to air on Wednesday night, with just 17 castaways left competing for the $1 million cash prize. During the last episode, a huge blindside took place at Tribal Council, sending an unsuspecting castaway home far earlier than they had expected.

According to CBS, the new episode is called “Plan Z” and it advertises another castaway getting to meet with Boston Rob and Sandra. They will have the chance to “seize an opportunity to prove the strength of the power of persuasion.”

It should be an interesting segment to watch if viewers can remember the name of this person.

The images below are from Episode 4 and it indicates that the blindfold challenge is back.

This week, the castaways discover there's more to #Survivor than meets the eye. Get ready for an all-new episode on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/ywrKILQRTG — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) October 14, 2019

When the cast starts to thin out a bit more, it will be easier for Survivor fans to keep up with the Season 39 cast and what their names are this time. Until then, though, it will require paying very close attention, even if it is a tad frustrating.

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.