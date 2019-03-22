Supernatural Season 15 release date 2019 on The CW, cast, trailers, plot and everything we know so far

22nd March 2019 11:17 AM ET

Supernatural Season 15 is back coming to The CW in 2019 and fans are excited. The announcement of the renewal of the dark fantasy series for Season 15 in January 2019 came as a relief to fans following fears that the show would be canceled after Season 14.

While we await the return of Supernatural for Season 15, here is everything we know so far about the upcoming season, including the likely release date, cast, trailers, and plot.

This post will be updated with latest news and information about the upcoming season ahead of the season premiere. So stay tuned.

Supernatural Season 15 release date on The CW

The CW has not yet announced a release date for Supernatural Season 15, but we can guess when the new season will premiere.

All previous seasons of the show premiered on The CW in September or October. The series has premiered in October every year since Season 8. So, fans can expect Supernatural Season 15 to premiere in October 2019.

We will update this post when the exact premiere date is announced.

How many episodes will Supernatural Season 15 feature?

The CW has not yet confirmed how many episodes Supernatural Season 15 will feature. The upcoming season will likely feature 20 -23 episodes. But there have been reports that it could feature less than 20 episodes (15-18 episodes).

All previous seasons of the show, besides Season 3 (16 episodes), have featured 20-23 episodes. Season 14 was the only season that featured 20 episodes. Seasons 7-13 featured 23 episodes.

We will update this post when The CW confirms the number of episodes for the upcoming season.

Supernatural Season 15 details

Supernatural was created by Eric Kripke, who executive produces with Robert Singer, Joseph McGinty Nichol (McG), David Nutter, Kim Manners, Adam Glass, Ben Edlund, Sera Gamble, Jeremy Carver, Andre Dabb, and Brad Buckner.

The production companies that have so far worked on the series include Kripke Enterprise and Wonderland Sound in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Supernatural premiered on The WB in September 2005 but moved to The CW in 2006.

The series follows the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), hunting and fighting evil supernatural beings, such as demons, monsters, and ghosts.

The 300th episode of the long-running series (Season 14, Episode 13), titled Lebanon, aired on The CW on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 8/7c.

Supernatural Season 15 trailer

The CW has not yet released a trailer for Supernatural Season 15. The CW released the first trailer for Supernatural Season 14 in July 2018 at San Diego Comic Con.

The first trailer for Season 13 also came out in July 2017 at San Diego Comic Con.

Based on the precedent set in past seasons, fans can expect the first trailer for Season 15 to come out in July 2019 at San Diego Comic, ahead of the expected October premiere date.

We will update this page when The CW drops a trailer for Supernatural Season 15.

Supernatural Season 15 cast

The CW has not yet made any official cast announcements regarding Season 15. But fans can rest assured that Jared Padalecki will return as Sam Winchester, while Jensen Ackles returns as Dean Winchester.

Misha Collins as Castiel, Mark Pellegrino as Lucifer/Nick, and Alexander Calvert as Jack Kline may also return for Season 15.

Samantha Smith has appeared in a recurring role as Mary Winchester since Season 12, so she could also return in Season 15. But obviously, we will have to wait until The CW announces the cast to confirm who will be in Season 15.

We will update this page when The CW makes cast announcements.

Supernatural Season 15 plot

The CW has not released the synopsis for Supernatural Season 15. The only thing we can be certain of is that Sam and his brother Dean will continue to fight the supernatural powers of evil that roam the Earth.

We will update this post when The CW releases the synopsis for Season 15.

Supernatural Season 14 continues to air on The CW on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m ET.