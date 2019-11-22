Supernatural season 15 episode 6 recap: Golden Times

This week on Supernatural, the ghost of Eileen visits Sam and Dean. Cass tries fishing to relax but catches a case instead.

While Sam works hard researching how to fight back against Chuck and Lilith, Dean spends his morning eating cereal in his room and bingeing Scooby-Doo. Dean’s in a bit of a funk, feeling like its pointless to fight back against God when he can’t tell what in his life is his choice versus God’s design.

When the ghost of Eileen (Shoshannah Stern) appears to Sam, she asks for help finding a safe place to exist. She won’t go back to Hell, but she doesn’t want to go insane and hurt anyone either. Sam and Eileen go to Rowena’s apartment to search for a spell to help.

But when they arrive, they find a body — a witch who broke in to loot Rowena’s spells and fell victim to a protective hex. Sam is the only one safe to enter; he’s the heir to Rowena’s legacy. They find a secret room filled with magical items and detailed journals of spells, including one that will give a soul corporeal form. Perfect!

Unfortunately, Sam falls victim to a hex himself, a trap placed on his car by the witches trying to raid Rowena’s stash. Unable to help himself, Sam sends Eileen to get Dean. Meanwhile, Sam is taken captive, and the witches (the mother and sister of the fallen witch inside) use him to collect Rowena’s things. He offers his willing help in exchange for the spell, but it can only be used once, and Mother Witch intends to use it to resurrect her daughter. They force him with the threat of a voodoo doll.

Dean arrives just in time to prevent death and theft. Eileen fights the ghost of the witch daughter, while Dean shoots the sister, and Sam kills the mother with a hex bag he made while collecting Rowena’s things. Dean burns the other daughter’s body, dispelling her ghost.

Back at the bunker, Sam performs the spell for Eileen, and it works. She submerges herself in the water while Sam speaks the words, and she emerges with a body. Sam and Eileen have always had a special connection, and I love that she’s back. Her name shows up in at least one more episode, so we can look forward to seeing her again.

Meanwhile, Cass has been living in a small town and spending his time fishing. He’s going by the name of Clarence, an adorable reference to what his demon girlfriend Meg used to call him. I guess everyone is a little nostalgic for the last season. Cass isn’t catching much fish, but he is catching cases. The body of a missing boy turns up with his blood drained. It’s a dead giveaway that a monster is involved.

Cass shows interest, but really gets involved when a local mother, Melly, begs him to help find her missing son. The sheriff is condescending and unhelpful — almost like he has something to hide — and makes Cass call his supervisor at the FBI.

An awkward phone call with Dean ensues where Cass gets scolded for not checking his messages. Cass has every reason to be angry with Dean, and Dean treats him like a bratty child. I just want Cass to be treated well.

Cass begins an investigation and discovers an area around the lake where several people have gone missing. When he goes to search the lake, Melly follows him and tells him about an old silver mine. Cass thinks it might be a lair and has Melly take him to where it is. Along the way, Cass vaguely tells her about the falling out he had with his colleagues, and she can relate, but taking yourself out of the game doesn’t change the game.

They find Melly’s son Caleb along the trail. He saw a guy dropping a body in the water and tried to take his picture to show the police, but the guy was a monster. When Caleb ran, he broke his phone and sprained his ankle. He’s just been hiding ever since.

The monster is the sheriff, of course, a Jinn who tries only to kill what he needs to live, but now his cover is blown, and they have to die. Cass is sick of selfish men in positions of power taking advantage of people. He kills the sheriff, going a little overkill with his anger.

He heals Caleb’s ankle, but it seems to take more effort than usual. Is Cass losing his powers? In the end, Cass decides to leave. “If I stay, nothing changes. It’s time for me to get back in the game.”

This comment is funny because Sam pretty much said the same thing to Dean. Sam believes that they have moves to make against Chuck, that there’s a way to fight him, but he can’t do it without Dean. “We’re the guys who break the rules. But I can’t do it without you … I need my brother.”

Watch Supernatural Thursdays at 8/7 C on The CW.