Street Outlaws Season 10 premiere: OKC crew take on Memphis in 11 epic races

After months of waiting, Street Outlaws Season 10 is finally here! The premiere kicks off the hit series’ highly anticipated return with 11 epic races as the OKC crew take on their arch-rivals from Memphis.

But taking on JJ “Da Boss” (Jonathan Day) and his racers will mean the 405 will have to agree to play by at least some of Memphis’s rules, including water burn-outs only.

Watch the clip below as JJ also wants an arm-drop start, but agrees to a flashlight start when requested by Big Chief, who runs the Oklahoma list.

The premiere episode — titled Smoked in Memphis — was filmed back in October, and comes at the start of a season which will also see the biggest prize amount in the show’s history.

That big-money race takes place at Bristol Dragway and sees the top four spots from a 32-car field drag race win $100,000.

Meanwhile, this season on the 405 list Farmtruck and AZN are fighting to hold their ranks after they finally won a place last season, while Chuck does his best to keep his place at the top of the rankings while facing fierce competition from the likes of Big Chief.

We also get to see Shawn Ellington debut his new Murder Nova, which as we told last month is an absolute beast.

Street Outlaws airs Mondays at 9/8c on Discovery.