Episode for new Street Outlaws season being filmed as Farmtruck and AZN challenge JJdaBoss

An episode for the new season of Street Outlaws is being filmed this coming weekend — and Farmtruck and AZN have challenged JJdaBoss to a showdown at the event.

The fan favorites issued a call-out to the Memphis street-racing legend on their Facebook page, telling him to bring his truck “Heavy” and saying: “Bring your ladies, bring your money and bring your birth certificate because we’re changing your name to jjdaLOSS.”

Street Outlaws fans will know JJ was the man who organized the epic $60,000 race that took place during last season’s finale episode earlier this year.

This weekend’s racing at Memphis International Raceway — which can be attended by fans — will have a $50,000 prize for the winner of a no-prep Street Outlaws cast event, along with two other prizes for other racers.

The main draw will feature big-name racers from three cities with Memphis-based JJ and Kye Kelley of Street Outlaws: New Orleans fame among those joining the Oklahoma crew including Big Chief, Murder Nova, Daddy Dave, and Doc.

Other racers taking part will be Chuck, Midget, Precious, Ryan, Reaper, Scott Taylor, Jerry Bird and Barry Nicholson.

Farmtruck and AZN challenged JJdaBoss, saying: “I’m not saying this is a callout because I’ve grown to dislike that term, but we’re just saying, we’ll be in Memphis and if you show up with that light weight race car that you call a truck then you have yourself an automobile race sir.”

Soooooo there's a big racing coming up next weekend Oct 14-15 at Memphis International Raceway and although the… Posted by Farmtruck and AZN on Friday, October 6, 2017

The Street Outlaws Live event takes place on both Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October, with gates opening at 6pm on Saturday, followed by a test and tune and Street Outlaws grudge races starting at 7pm.

There will be a $5,000 guaranteed prize in a small-tire event that night ($250 to enter). The following day, gates and pits open at 12pm before the racing starts at 2pm with the $50,000 prize up for grabs among the Street Outlaws cast 32-car no prep event.

There will also be a $10,000 prize going for a big-tire door cars event ($500 to enter).

Street Outlaws is set to return later in the fall. Here’s the preview for Season 10.