Steve Gold net worth: How rich is MDLNY star in 2018?

Steve Gold joined Million Dollar Listing New York in 2017 during the show’s sixth season.

Unlike Ryan Serhant and Fredrik Eklund, who have filmed the show since the very beginning, Steve joined rather late.

He replaced Luis Dr. Ortiz, who felt that he had to leave real-estate behind to focus on other ventures. Because Steve didn’t film Million Dollar Listing: New York for years, his net worth isn’t thought to be as high as that of his co-stars.

Steve Gold’s net worth is reported to be around $10 million, which is significantly lower than Eklund’s estimated $30million.

But he’s certainly not struggling, and almost bought an apartment with $3million cash on the latest season of the show.

Steve Gold’s net worth could actually be higher than the reports based on his newfound fame from the Bravo show and his latest paychecks from Million Dollar Listing New York. But where is Steve getting his money from outside of the show?

Steve Gold has had an interesting journey while filming Million Dollar Listing New York. During the latest season, Gold learned that the broker he was working for, TOWN Residential, was closing its doors due to financial issues.

He literally learned about the business closing one day when he woke up and had 48 hours to empty everything from his office.

He then signed on to The Corcoran Group, despite getting offers from several other brokers, including Douglas Elliman.

Gold’s earnings in his early days came from working as a model for designers including Giorgio Armani and Louis Vuitton. But it’s possible he got into real estate because modeling wasn’t paying the bills.

One thing’s for sure, Steve Gold’s net worth is now likely to be rising by the day!