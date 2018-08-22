Fredrik Eklund net worth: How rich is MDLNY star in 2018?

Fredrik Eklund always appears to be on top of his game and manages to land some of the biggest real estate deals in New York City.

Throughout his time on Million Dollar Listing New York, Eklund has sold a long list of million-dollar properties, gotten paid from Bravo for filming the show, written a bestselling book about selling, and created his own line of rosé wine.

Since Fredrik Eklund doesn’t really talk about his own personal finances on Million Dollar Listing: New York, fans are left guessing how much he’s actually worth.

With another book on the way and his wine doing well, it’s possible he’s raking in millions outside of his career as a real-estate agent and reality star.

New diggs… A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Jun 14, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

Several reports suggest that Fredrik Eklund’s net worth in 2018 is about $30million. But where does this amount come from? It’s possible he gets everything from $100,000 to $300,000 for filming Million Dollar Listing: New York every season, which would be just below the pay that some of the housewives get for filming seasons of The Real Housewives franchise.

Since his book was a New York Times bestselling book, one can imagine he got a good book advance when he sold the rights to his publisher. Plus, his wine sold out fast and he was required to order more. That’s not counting any of the money he makes from selling the high-end real estate in New York or his own property investments. He flipped his own apartment with the help of Bethenny Frankel on Bethenny & Fredrik Season 1.

One thing’s for sure, Fredrik Eklund’s net worth is likely to continue to grow with the success of the show, along with his second book being released soon.