Sky ‘cannot describe the hatred she has’ for Dutchess on Black Ink Crew

This week on Black Ink Crew, Sky has some serious beef with Dutchess and she’s not afraid to tell everyone how she feels.

All seems well when Ceaser and Sky arrive at a freshly made-over shop and he seems really impressed by the makeover of the shop and is glad that :all the memories of that psycho-bitch Dutchess is gone.”

Sky also loves it and thinks the color just screams: “welcome bitch, come in!”

However, as they celebrate the new look of the studio Sky tells them she could use a drink after what “dumb-ass bitch” Dutchess has done to her.

Sky says: “Words cannot describe the hatred I have against this bitch Dutchess. Here I was finally ready to go meet my son and this dumb bitch tried to ruin that.”

Meantime, Melody has IRS trouble and could end up broke whilst and yet another fight breaks out at Black Ink.

Also on this week’s episode, Teddy’s brother could be about to get life in prison and the stress if telling on him.

Black Ink Crew airs on Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on VH1.