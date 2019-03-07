Season 5 of 7 Little Johnstons: When will the Johnston family return to TLC?

7 Little Johnstons are back with a brand new season on TLC. This time around, the family will be back with a house full of teenagers!

When we last saw the Johnston family, Jonah graduated high school and things were going well for the family. Amber and Trent discussed opening their own business and talked with the kids about what that would all entail.

What is going on with the 7 Little Johnstons now?

The new season of 7 Little Johnstons is going to start where the last left off. As the new school year begins, there are plenty of things happening. Anna is finishing up her senior year and will be headed to college.

All of the children have now hit the teenage years and with that comes a lot of different things. Both Alex and Emma will be headed to their first Valentine’s dance, the family celebrates Christmas in their new home, and much more is planned for the season.

The big events

On this season of 7 Little Johnstons, there is going to be a lot to take in. Several of the major holidays were filmed including Christmas and Halloween. There will be two trips taken by the family as well, including one to New York City.

If viewers follow the family on social media, they will have some expectations about what will be seen. The Johnstons documented their Halloween costumes and trip to New York City on Instagram.

There will also be some marriage counseling happening between Amber and Trent. As the season draws near, there will be more questions about where the couple stands following the stress that has taken a toll on the whole family.

7 Little Johnstons returns Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10/9c on TLC.