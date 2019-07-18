Sean Lourdes net worth: Auge Media heir travels the world, has no budget

Bill Hutchinson may hold the title as the richest man on Marrying Millions but it’s clear that Sean Lourdes is not far behind. After all, he is a third-generation heir to a publishing fortune as the grandson of the founder of Auge Media.

Sean currently works as the President of Auge Media and he’s also the founder and chairman of the Lourdes Foundation, which has a mission statement of empowering today’s youth to become tomorrow’s leaders.

Sean met his fiancee Megan when she applied for a job to his company. He was late for the interview so she left and maybe that is part of what sparked his interest.

After doing some social media research, Sean reached out and instead of offering her a job, he asked her out on a date.

When it comes to money, there’s plenty of it for Sean Lourdes and even on the latest episode of Marrying Millions, he and Megan joked that when it comes to spending, there is no budget.

In fact, as a result of his family’s success in publishing with Auge Media, Sean Lourdes is said to be worth at least $30 million.

While Sean was born in Los Angeles, his family moved to Switzerland when he was just 3 years old. The Marrying Millions star even boasted that by the age of 10, he had already filled up two passports from his world travels.

He and his family also lived in Germany, Italy, and New Zealand. The Lourdes family was definitely upper class and often rubbed elbows with world leaders.

Now, Sean, Megan, and their son have homes in Los Angeles, New York City, and New Jersey and they frequently move between them.

Marrying Millions airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.