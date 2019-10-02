Sean Austin on Teen Mom 2: Supposed cheating leads to split and fans support Jade

Sean Austin is being labeled as the worst boyfriend on Teen Mom 2. During last night’s episode, Sean and his girlfriend Jade Cline decided to call it quits after she learned that he had possibly cheated on her. She strongly believed he had been unfaithful and she revealed it was time to leave the home they shared.

During the episode, Jade decided to move out of the home and find another house for herself and her daughter Kloie.

Her decision to leave Sean Austin became even more urgent after she went to pick up Kloie from his care and found used condoms and drug residue in his trash can. While he claimed he hadn’t cheated but used the condom for his own pleasure, she didn’t believe him.

And fans of the show fully support her during this time, revealing that it is probably best that she leave him behind.

My heart broke for Jade on last night’s episode. She went above and beyond to be there for Sean and to help him to only be disrespected and mistreated #teenmom2 — LadyJ (@_TooHot_2Handle) October 2, 2019

@jade_desere definitely deserves better she have a good heart I don’t think Sean realizes that !!! She needs to defiantly know her worth she doesn’t need the negativity or the bullshit !! It’s sad cause she wanna see the good #TeenMom2 #teenmom #mtv #mtvteenmom #jadeceline — Latya jay (@TATTED_L33L33) October 2, 2019

This whole Jade and Sean drama gives me serious anxiety!! Way to destroy this show even more #mtv!! #damn #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/7dB1gPrNrR — Kristy Brown (@Kristy_brown33) October 2, 2019

Those cops were dicks, they deserve to be called out. If I couldn't get all my things, I wouldn't let Sean see the baby until he let me get my stuff. Fuck Sean! Oh and who jacks off in a condom? 😂😂 Dude, come on, you screwed someone else. Dumbest excuse goes to… #TeenMom2 — Jane ❤ (@dyejane83) October 2, 2019

Things got even more heated between them after she accused Sean of cheating. He pushed her out of the home despite her needing to get Kloie’s things. However, Jade didn’t feel safe going back into the house because Sean had a gun.

“I don’t feel safe going over there alone,” she admitted while filming Teen Mom 2. “I don’t care how much he hates me, he can’t take away my kid’s stuff. He can’t leave her with nothing. That’s not fair for her.”

The cops eventually came to assist her but she didn’t get the help he wanted.

Fans of the show believe it is time to leave him behind for good. If she can’t trust him and he can’t take care of their daughter without having drugs in the home, she may not want to leave her daughter with him for any period of time.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.