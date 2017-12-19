Regenerate like a Time Lord with free Facebook app for Doctor Who Christmas Special

It’s time to put yourself right in the middle of the TARDIS or glow like all Doctor Who characters before they change into a new Doctor!

BBC Worldwide Americas has created a nifty free Facebook Camera Effects Platform app that allows you to regenerate yourself easily inside the iconic confines of Doctor Who’s intergalactic world.

This new Facebook Camera Effects Platform allows you to undergo the regeneration process for the first time using “Augmented Reality.”

This early Christmas present from BBC America is in advance of the Doctor Who Christmas Special, Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time.

Fans across the pond in England note, in addition, the BBC is hosting free December screenings of this annual festive TV show in selected cinemas across the North of England.

Further out, the Doctor Who special will be in Cineplex in Canada and Australian theaters through a partnership with Sharmill Films. The listed international cinema partners also include Cool Connections in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia, Cinemark in Brazil and cinemas across Benelux, Nordics, and Germany.

You can access the effect, created by VFX studio The Mill, through the Facebook app’s camera feature just days before the metamorphosis of twelfth Doctor, Peter Capaldi, who turns into Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker, the first female Doctor, during Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time.

Users can now insert themselves in this iconic morphing moment, a visual which has served the BBC series since 1963. The effect will allow you to use an image of yourself and add the regeneration first-hand in the classic Whosian golden glow that accompanies the alien Time Lord changing into a new body.

The Doctor Who camera effect is available worldwide and users can share their experience with anyone on the social media platform.

“Regeneration is the most distinct and fundamental attribute of Doctor Who. As we approach Christmas Day and the next monumental moment in the series’ history, it is a great pleasure to be able to bring fans the opportunity to create and share their own regenerative process through the Facebook Camera Effects Platform,” says Sergei Kuharsky, EVP Franchise and Digital Enterprises, BBC Worldwide Americas via a press release.

The Special premieres on BBC AMERICA in the U.S. and Space in Canada on December 25, and will be available in theaters nationwide for one night only on December 27, 2017, through a partnership with Fathom Events.

Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time premieres on BBC One in the UK on December 25.