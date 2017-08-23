Raise money for rescue dogs just by watching Pit Bulls & Parolees

Pet food, vet bills and housing all add up — but now you can help raise money for the animals featured in Animal Planet’s Pit Bulls & Parolees, just by watching the show!

The network’s annual “You Watch. We Give” initiative will raise much-needed funds for Tia Torres’ Villalobos Rescue Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the dogs it rescues.

The more people that tune in the more money will go to helping the animals — with the channel paying out donations based on how many people view this Saturday’s episode.

Founder Tia Torres has dedicated her life to Villalobos, the largest pit bull rescue center in the U.S.

She also helps parolees by taking them in as workers at the center, where they help the dogs live better lives while the dogs help them pursue a brighter future.

Tia, who is currently on the mend after a serious leg injury, said: “I cannot thank the fans, viewers, supporters enough. So many of you ask ‘how can I help?’

“By watching our show and participating in the ‘You Watch, We Give’ events, do you realize you single-handedly help keep our doors open? That you help feed an unwanted pit bull? That you help keep that unwanted pit bull happy here until his forever home comes?

“For that, we are forever grateful and words cannot express our thanks. Thanks for loving these pit bulls and our parolees as much as we do.”

Animal Planet’s annual fundraiser coincides with National Dog Day, which is also this Saturday.

To support the initiative, fans are encouraged to share photos of their dogs with the #ShowUsYourPups hashtag across Twitter, Instagram or the Pit Bulls & Parolees Facebook page. There’s a chance you might even end up on TV.

In previous years, Animal Planet’s donations have covered costly expenses at the center including veterinary bills and food and shelter bills.

Spread the word, as the more people who watch the episode the more money will go to the center.

The Pit Bulls & Parolees “You Watch, We Give” episode airs this Saturday, August 26, at 9pm ET/PT on Animal Planet.