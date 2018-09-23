Rachel and Jon get bad news about his Visa on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Rachel and Jon are working hard to get him to the U.S. on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days so they can get married and be together. On the upcoming episode, the newly engaged couple consult an immigration attorney for advice about how they might succeed in convincing the immigration court to let Jon in and it looks like they may have a long road ahead.

In 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, it was revealed that Jon planned on traveling to America before Lucy’s birth. However, his Visa was denied due to his criminal record.

Furthermore, it seems like his criminal past, which he says is for fighting, is haunting him again as he will have to be separated from Rachel for a few months until they can see each other again.

Jon proposed to Rachel during a romantic trip to Tintagel Castle. Soon after the heart-warming engagement, it became clear that Jon will not be able to come to America until Rachel comes back to Britain to marry him.

In 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jon Walters expressed his doubts that he will secure the fiancé Visa, also known as a K-1 Visa. With the K-1, those granted the Visa have 90 days to marry their partner upon entering the U.S., which influenced the name of the show, 90 Day Fiance.

Their marriage will increase the likelihood of securing a K-3 Visa, which allows the spouse of a U.S. citizen to enter the country while waiting for an immigration petition.

Jon's mates have been brutally honest so far! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/l4niB3k0Z6 — TLC Network (@TLC) September 17, 2018

It is unclear who Lucy’s biological father is as Rachel does not talk much about him on the series. However, she reveals that she cannot live in Britain because she shares custody of her other child from a previous relationship.

About eight months after Lucy was born, the couple met in person for the first time with the 90 Day Fiancé cameras capturing the special moment.

While there is speculation about whether they are already married or Jon is Lucy’s father, the couple is not spilling the beans. Although Jon’s friends are not too optimistic about his relationship, we will find out if Jon and Rachel get their happily ever after.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.