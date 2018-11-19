Noah and Rhain’s due date: When are Alaskan Bush People couple likely to be expecting?

Noah Brown and his wife Rhain announced today that they are going to be parents. While the Alaskan Bush People couple did not reveal exact details of the due date, they revealed the birth was expected to take place in the spring.

They also revealed they already know the sex of the baby, so it’s possible to give an estimate of when they’re likely to be expecting.

“Spring is when the birds have their babies, and the deer have their babies, and the bears and the cougars, so we’re gonna have our baby too,” Noah told the magazine. “We just fit right in with the animals.”

Given those details, we are able to do some estimates. If they’ve known the sex of the baby for about a week, that puts them at approximately 21 weeks. If this is the case, Rhain and Noah would be welcoming their baby on March 31.

However, if they have known about the sex of the baby for a month and she’s currently 25 weeks pregnant, she would be due at the beginning of March, around the 3rd or so. That would still be in the spring months they referred to in their interview with people.

Since they already know what they are having, the couple also has a name picked out.

“Before we were even married, we had talked about names,” Noah revealed. “It was one of the things that we just matched up on perfectly: We knew we wanted three children. But we didn’t know what we’d get, so we set out and we picked three boy names and three girl names.”

“Just in case we had all three of one or all three of the other. So, we’re ready,” Rhain added.