Noah and Rhain pregnant: Alaskan Bush People couple expecting baby, first grandchild for Billy and Ami Brown

Noah Brown from Alaskan Bush People is set to become a dad, after it was revealed that wife Rhain is pregnant.

Family matriarchs Billy and Ami Brown will become grandparents for the first time when Rhain gives birth next year.

Noah and Rhain got married three months ago, and revealed to People that they got pregnant after letting “God and nature take their course”.

Noah said: “We didn’t try, and we didn’t not try. We figured that we’d just kind of let God and nature take their course and we ended up pregnant.”

The news of the Alaskan Bush People baby comes after a dramatic few years for the Browns which saw Ami battle cancer and the family move from Alaska to Washington.

Noah revealed how Ami cried when he shared the baby news with her. Meanwhile, Rhain told how Noah’s brothers Matt, Gabe and Bear had all become more protective since learning they were to become uncles.

She said: “Everyone’s like, ‘Don’t lift anything over your head.’ ‘Oh, you need a break.’ ‘How are your feet?’ ‘Do you need to sit down?’ ‘Here, let me help you.’ I’m like, ‘C’mon!’.”