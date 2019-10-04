Nicole Anthony goes on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to discuss Big Brother 21 experiences [Video]

Big Brother 21 cast member Nicole Anthony stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to speak about how her summer went. She took some time to answer a lot of questions from the host of the talk show.

Watch What Happens Live is a Bravo show hosted by Andy Cohen. It’s an entertainment-based talk show where guests come on to speak and it often features cast members of the Real Housewives franchise and other Bravo shows.

Nicole stopped by in a guest-appearance, standing behind the bar and then taking the time to answer a lot of pointed questions from Cohen. It gave an additional look at how Nicole viewed her time on Big Brother.

It immediately became pretty obvious that Cohen didn’t watch much (if any) of the latest season of Big Brother. As he was reading one of his cue cards, he stumbled across the name Michie, pronouncing it as Mitchy instead of Micky.

Regardless of how he presented the questions, Nicole got to speak about Jackson Michie, Jack Matthews, Bella Wang, and Nick Maccarone. She even had to answer a question about which one she would murder. Check out the video below to see what she had to say.

Nicole Anthony won America’s Favorite Houseguest

Nicole was the AFH winner this season, netting her a nice $25,000 prize for her time on the show. This award is voted on by the fans, so it showed that CBS viewers and live feed subscribers really enjoyed having her as part of the Big Brother 21 cast.

She has remained popular, even after the ending of the show, as evidenced by how many people are already following her on Twitter. At the urging of her sisters and friends, Nicole finally created a Twitter account.

It will be a way for her to keep up with fans and possibly comment on the Big Brother 22 cast when it is revealed in the spring.

Big Brother returns with new episodes on CBS during summer 2020.