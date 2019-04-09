New Walking Dead spin-off series will focus on younger generation of apocalypse survivors in the works

AMC has confirmed that a third The Walking Dead series is in the works. The new Walking Dead spin-off series is scheduled to begin production in the summer of 2019 and is set to premiere in 2020.

According to AMC, the new series will follow “two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it.”

Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.

Based on the official description, fans are already speculation about what to expect of the upon Walking Dead spin-off series, with many wondering whether plot and storyline will link with Judith Grimes.

The upcoming The Walking Dead spin-off is created by Scott M. Gimple — the chief content officer for AMC’s The Walking Dead franchise — and The Walking Dead writer and producer Matt Negrete.

Negrete will also serve as showrunner for the new series.

“Showing audiences an unseen pocket of The Walking Dead Universe steeped in a new mythology is a very cool way to celebrate a ‘Decade of the Dead’ on TV and over fifteen years of Robert Kirkman’s brilliant comic,” Gimple said in the AMC release. “Matt Negrete is one of the best writer-producers in TWD’s long history — I’m thrilled to be working beside him to tell stories unlike we’ve seen before, taking our first step into an even larger world.”

“I’m beyond excited to be a part of this new show set in The Walking Dead universe,” Negrete added. “Writing and producing for the original series has been the job of a lifetime and I’m honored to be working with Scott and all the fine Dead folks at AMC in this new capacity. I can’t wait for the fans of the franchise to see what we’ve been cooking up!”

The original zombie apocalyptic horror series The Walking Dead, inspired by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard’s comic book series, premiered on AMC in October 2010. The series’ ninth season ended on March 31, 2019.

AMC renewed the series for Season 10 in February 2019, ahead of the Season 6 finale. The Walking Dead Season 10 is expected to premiere in October 2019.

The first Walking Dead spin-off series, Fear the Walking Dead, created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, premiered on AMC in August 2015. Fear the Walking Dead was renewed for Season 5 in July 2018 and is expected to premiere in June 2019.