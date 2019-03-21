Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 release date 2019, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know so far

21st March 2019 6:00 PM ET

Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 will premiere on AMC in 2019. AMC confirmed the renewal of the post-apocalyptic horror drama series for Season 5 at the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour in July 2018, before Season 4 concluded in September.

Ahead of the return of Fear the Walking Dead for Season 5, we bring you everything you need to know, including likely release date, trailers, cast, and plot.

We will also update this post with additional information and news about the upcoming season. So stay tuned.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 release date

AMC has not officially announced the release date for Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, but the established pattern in the past seasons is that The Walking Dead gets a fall (October) release date while Fear the Walking Dead premieres in spring or summer after the previous season of The Walking Dead concludes.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 premiered in April 2018, after The Walking Dead Season 8 concluded in the same month. Seasons 1 and 3 of Fear the Walking Dead premiered in August and June respectively, while Seasons 2 and 4 premiered in April.

The Walking Dead Season 9 will end on March 31, so fans can expect that Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 will premiere in April 2019 or at the latest in the summer of 2019.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 details

Fear the Walking Dead is created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson as a prequel to AMC’s popular post-apocalyptic series The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead is based on Robert Kirkman, Charlie Adlard and Tony Moore’s comic book series of the same name.

Fear the Walking Dead showrunners are Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg. Chambliss and Goldberg took over from Scott Gimple who is now overseeing the franchise (The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead) as the content officer.

The production companies involved in the series are Square Head Pictures, Circle of Confusion, Skybound Entertainment, and Valhalla Entertainment, in association with AMC Studios.

The series is distributed in the U.S. by AMC Networks and internationally by Entertainment One.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 trailer

AMC has not yet released the official trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. We will update this page with the official trailer for the upcoming season when it comes out.

Fear The Walking Dead Season cast

Fear The Walking Dead Season 4 saw major changes to the cast of the series in terms of new arrivals and the death of major characters.

Fans were shocked when the series killed off Madison (Kim Dickens) and Nick (Frank Dillane) in Season 4.

All the main cast members who survived Season 4 are expected to return for Season 5. The survivors include Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Maggie Grace as Althea, Garret Dillahunt as John, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, and Jenna Elfman as June/Naomi.

Season 4 saw the arrival of Lennie James’ character Morgan Jones from The Walking Dead, with others such as Maggie Grace, Garret Dillahunt, and Jenna Elfman.

Karen David (Once Upon a Time’s Princess Jasmine) will join the cast of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 as a series regular. She will play a character called Grace.

Alexa Nisenson, who joined the cast in Season 4 as Charlie, will play the same role as a series regular in Season 5.

Austin Amelio will appear as a crossover character from The Walking Dead (Dwight). Dwight left The Walking Dead at end of Season 8. His appearance in Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 will make him the second crossover character in the history of The Walking dead franchise.

Fans are speculating about other possible crossovers between the two shows in the future.

Fear The Walking Dead: What is the series about?

The series is set in L.A. and Mexico, and originally followed Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), her fiance Travis Manawa (Cliff Curtis), daughter Alicia, son Nick (struggling with substance abuse), and others struggling to survive the apocalypse.

In Season 4, after defeating Martha (Tonya Perkins), Morgan and his group decided to stay and help the people.

Fear the Walking Dead season 5 will pick up where Season 4 left off.