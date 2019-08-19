New Amsterdam Season 2 release date: When does show premiere on NBC in Fall 2019?

New Amsterdam was a hit show on NBC last season, scoring high ratings and an order for more episodes to make Season 1 a full 22-episode season. So, it should come as no surprise to fans of New Amsterdam that the show is returning to its primetime spot in September.

The network has released a trailer for Season 2, revealing that someone will die given the outcome of the Season 1 finale storyline.

As the trailer reveals, Max, played by Ryan Eggold, will be in an accident with the three most important women in his life and one of those women will not survive.

Those women are Dr. Lauren Bloom, Dr. Helen Sharpe, and his wife, Georgia Goodwin – all three have been on-and-off main characters throughout Season 1. Regardless of who is killed off, a void will be left for the characters to deal with, specifically Dr. Max Goodwin.

Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger, as someone died. However, at the time of the finale, only the executive producers knew who would die. Not even the cast members knew at the time if their characters would survive to appear in Season 2.

Viewers guessed that both Dr. Lauren Bloom, played by Janet Montgomery, and Dr. Helen Sharpe, played by Freema Agyeman, could be the ones to be cut from the show. Janet Montgomery did skip a few episodes due to maternity leave, as did Lisa O’Hare who plays Dr. Max Goodwin’s wife, Georgia Goodwin. Both women gave birth during the production of Season 1 of New Amsterdam. After taking a brief break from the series to tend to their newborns, both women returned to film the last few episodes for the season.

New Amsterdam Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 24 at 10/9c on NBC.