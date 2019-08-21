Nelson Mandela baffles Demi on Bachelor In Paradise and fans are like WTF

Demi Burnett may have followed her heart in pursuing the woman she had been dating before coming on Bachelor In Paradise, but many viewers are now hinting that perhaps it’s best for Demi to follow the kids to school to learn about important people who influenced world history.

As Bachelor In Paradise wrapped up last night, Demi was caught admitting that she had no idea who Nelson Mandela was. The facial expressions from her co-contestants were shocked, as were viewers. Mandela, who was a South African anti-apartheid revolutionary and political leader, played a key role in ending apartheid in South Africa.

Mandela is considered by many to be the father of South Africa, as he fought apartheid – the racial segregation that divided the country for years. He was also the country’s first black head of state. He was elected in 1994 and served until 1999. Mandela won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.

Given his key role in changing South Africa, viewers were shocked that she had no idea who he was.

Demi I’m gonna be really honest with you, not knowing who Nelson Mandela is….. a big yikes #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/m2GvOmpE4i — dead bitch aries (@tinachelidze) August 21, 2019

Demi not knowing who Nelson Mandela is. Oh my goodness. 🙈 #BachelorInParadise — Lizel Louw (@lizel_louw) August 21, 2019

MY SOUTH AFRICAN ASS IS QUAKING THAT DEMI DOESNT KNOW WHO NELSON MANDELA IS- kind of a big deal lmaOOOOOoo @WellsAdams @demi_burnett 😭😭 #BachelorInParadise — 🇷🇼 aga(pay backs a bish) (@agapetamar) August 21, 2019

@WellsAdams facial expression when Demi does not know who Nelson Mandela is is equal parts disappointment in the educational system and trying to show patience with Demi 😂 #BachelorInParadise — Celina Ramos (@celinaramos) August 21, 2019

Lmfao that look @WellsAdams has when @demi_burnett doesn't know who Nelson Mandela is is the same look I had when Kristina chose Blake… #bacheloreinparadise pic.twitter.com/kprkDQtddH — William McAvoy (@liammcavoy2018) August 21, 2019

Wells Adams, who serves as the bartender, appeared shocked that she openly admitted that she had no idea who he was. She said that she had no idea why he was an important figure in history.

Her comment backfired even more after Demi’s recent social media rant to former Bachelorette star Tanner Tolbert. Here, she claimed she could teach Tanner a thing or two about going down on a woman. That claim surfaced once again after her admission about Mandela, as one person pointed out that Demi doesn’t know it all.

@ttolbert05 Well, Maybe Demi can "teach you a thing or two," but clearly not about Nelson Mandela. Or apartheid. Apart-what? — Riley_English (@Riley_English) August 21, 2019

But one person did want to give her a second chance to educate herself. Hopefully, Demi has read an article about Nelson Mandela. Or better yet, she could take a trip to Cape Town to visit the jail and the cell where Mandela was locked up.

@demi_burnett i hope you’ve read an article on who Nelson Mandela is by now!!!! #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/f2lRNysGb2 — allie (@_AlexandraDoyle) August 21, 2019

While Demi is gaining love in paradise, it appears she may be losing respect for her lack of knowledge.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.