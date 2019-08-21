Home > Smallscreen

Nelson Mandela baffles Demi on Bachelor In Paradise and fans are like WTF

21st August 2019 9:14 AM ET
Demi Burnett shocks everyone with her lack of knowledge about Nelson Mandela. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett may have followed her heart in pursuing the woman she had been dating before coming on Bachelor In Paradise, but many viewers are now hinting that perhaps it’s best for Demi to follow the kids to school to learn about important people who influenced world history.

As Bachelor In Paradise wrapped up last night, Demi was caught admitting that she had no idea who Nelson Mandela was. The facial expressions from her co-contestants were shocked, as were viewers. Mandela, who was a South African anti-apartheid revolutionary and political leader, played a key role in ending apartheid in South Africa.

Mandela is considered by many to be the father of South Africa, as he fought apartheid – the racial segregation that divided the country for years. He was also the country’s first black head of state. He was elected in 1994 and served until 1999. Mandela won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.

Given his key role in changing South Africa, viewers were shocked that she had no idea who he was.

Wells Adams, who serves as the bartender, appeared shocked that she openly admitted that she had no idea who he was. She said that she had no idea why he was an important figure in history.

Her comment backfired even more after Demi’s recent social media rant to former Bachelorette star Tanner Tolbert. Here, she claimed she could teach Tanner a thing or two about going down on a woman. That claim surfaced once again after her admission about Mandela, as one person pointed out that Demi doesn’t know it all.

But one person did want to give her a second chance to educate herself. Hopefully, Demi has read an article about Nelson Mandela. Or better yet, she could take a trip to Cape Town to visit the jail and the cell where Mandela was locked up.

While Demi is gaining love in paradise, it appears she may be losing respect for her lack of knowledge.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.