NCIS spoilers: Fan reactions to Ziva’s last episode, did Tony DiNozzo show up?

NCIS spoilers from the winter premiere are coming out online, with fans weighing in on what they just saw. It was definitely a dramatic episode, and quite possibly the last time we see Cote de Pablo play the role of Ziva David.

After what happened on the fall finale, though, with Ziva and Gibbs (Mark Harmon) tracking down the real Sahar, it cleared a path for Ziva to finally return home. But would she be able to do it?

This got fans pretty excited about a possible Ziva and Tony reunion that could take place during the winter premiere. It created a lot of interest in the January 7 episode as fans hoped to see Michael Weatherly return as Tony DiNozzo.

NCIS spoilers about January 7 episode

The bad news is that Anthony DiNozzo did not appear in the new episode. Though it ended in a way that will allow Ziva to reunite with Tali and Tony, it didn’t actually take place on screen. This led to a bit of frustration from fans who had hoped to see this reunion for a number of years.

So help me @NCIS_CBS if you don’t show us Tony and Ziva together I am going to lose it!! We need the closure!!! — Carla Kirkpatrick (@ckirkpatrick27) January 8, 2020

The best moment of the whole show was Ziva telling Torres to tell Ellie how he feels. Exceptionally disappointing that we don’t get a Tony reunion or permanent return of Ziva. Huge mistake. Bring back Cote. @NCIS_CBS #ncis — Michelle ~ Duey to Old Dominion (@MissDS17) January 8, 2020

@NCIS_CBS While I am bummed there was no Tony, I do think it was a great send off for Ziva. If anything, this show tonight reminds me why I truly miss her character. — Craig Petermann (@craigpetermann) January 8, 2020

I absolutely do not believe that #NCIS @CBS and @M_Weatherly couldn’t find a way to have Tony and Tali walk into the squad room in Ziva’s last scene. If Cote could fly in a do one scene last year, so could Michael. — Lisa/Vollisar (@JosieFB) January 8, 2020

Ziva and Tony reunion later on NCIS?

There is a lot of room left to actually do a real Ziva and Tony reunion later on. Actor Michael Weatherly is pretty busy filming Bull, but we can all hope that he can make it possible to share some screen time with Cote de Pablo in a later season of the show.

So far, the teasing about that reunion has been going on for several years, especially when it was hinted at that Ziva was still alive. Now that fans and viewers know that Ziva, Tony, and Tali are all alive and well in the same timeline, it’s almost cruel to not have scenes where they are all on the show together.

At the very least, we all got to see Ziva David exit on her own terms, especially if this really does end up being the last time that we see actress Cote de Pablo on the show. But since characters tend to come back, we will have to hold out the hope that the writers and producers figure out how to make a future reunion work.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.