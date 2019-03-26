NCIS: New Orleans is new tonight, Pride finally returns to New Orleans NCIS office

26th March 2019 6:32 PM ET

During the new episode of NCIS: New Orleans tonight, Special Agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) finally returns to the New Orleans NCIS office. Pride was working as the Special Agent in Charge of the Southeast. Tonight, the team reunites to deal with a new case.

Back on the Season 4 finale, Pride was shot in his apartment by an assassin. His long recovery also resulted in getting an office job.

Though he ended up helping his former team on a number of cases, he wasn’t working out of the New Orleans NCIS office any longer.

NCIS: New Orleans March 26 episode

Season 5, episode 17 of NCIS: New Orleans is called Reckoning.

According to CBS, following the reshuffling of assignments, Pride returns to the New Orleans office during a new investigation. The NCIS team must investigate a missing petty officer.

It’s going to be a nice treat for viewers if Pride is back in the familiar role that he had during the first four seasons of the show.

It was understandable that NCIS: New Orleans had a bit of a shift when it came to his character for Season 5, especially after he almost died in the first new episodes of the year.

Also part of the NCIS: New Orleans cast for the new episode are Lucas Black as Christopher Lasalle, Vanessa Ferlito as Tammy Gregorio, Necar Zadegan as Hannah Khoury, Rob Kerkovich as Sebastian Lund, Daryl Mitchell as Patton Plame, and CCH Pounder as Dr. Loretta Wade.

All of the main characters are receiving top acting credits for the new episode, suggesting that the band is about to get back together.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.