NCIS: New Orleans fans shouldn’t miss new episode tonight

NCIS: New Orleans returns with a new episode of the show on Tuesday night. It’s a big week, especially with a holiday break coming up on CBS. But that’s not the only reason fans should tune in.

Eddie Barrett is back for an episode called Convicted. For viewers who may have forgotten that name, Barrett is the guy that Pride and his team arrested for the murder of Christopher Lasalle (played by Lucas Black).

During this new episode, a problem arises with the arrest of Barrett, forcing the NCIS team to pick up the ball and run with it. The preview at the end of last Tuesday’s episode hinted at it but didn’t directly reveal what case the team was working on.

The #NCISNOLA team never gives up. Tune in Tuesday at 10/9c.

It’s a good thing that they wrapped up the kidnapping investigation from the episode called The Order of the Mongoose because it’s all hands on deck when an alibi shows up to clear Barrett’s name. Now the NCIS team must try to figure out the truth behind the murder of one of their own.

Actor Eddie Cahill, who plays Barrett on the show, is back for another episode. The former star of CSI: NY has been a good addition to the NCIS: New Orleans cast and he was already pretty good (and easy to dislike) during his first appearance.

It’s also interesting that this will be the second NCIS show to guest star a former member of the CSI: NY cast this week. Anna Belknap, who played Lindsay Arnold for years, just appeared on NCIS: Los Angeles over the weekend. Now Cahill, who played Don Flack on the show, returns to cause trouble for the NOLA cast.

The scene below is from the last episode for Lucas Black and the first one for Eddie Cahill.

Fans do not want to miss Season 6, Episode 9 on Tuesday night. It is going to be a memorable one and also one of the final times that a new episode of the show will air in this time slot. As a reminder, NCIS: NOLA is moving to Sunday nights this winter.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.