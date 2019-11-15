NCIS: New Orleans fans frustrated with show changing nights

NCIS: New Orleans won’t be seen on Tuesday nights in the winter or spring. Instead, that time slot is going to be filled with FBI: Most Wanted. It’s a spin-off show that CBS wants to follow the parent show.

The network is going to move NCIS: NOLA to Sunday nights at 10/9c, right behind NCIS: Los Angeles each week. It’s an idea to try to get more viewers on both nights. But will it work?

There aren’t a lot of television viewers late on Sunday nights. That 10 p.m. time slot is particularly tough for shows, which is one reason why a high number of NCIS: New Orleans fans are pretty frustrated.

As seen in the tweet below, one CBS viewer is not very keen on the changes.

@CBS saw your mid season schedule for new and returning shows. Question…where is navy seals and magnum pi in the lineup? One more thing, moving Ncis New Orleans to Sunday nights…Terrible move. That’s the night where shows go to die. — Paul Biggs (@PaulBiggs42) November 11, 2019

He referenced the thought that shows end up dying when they are moved to that Sunday night time slot. Using last week as an example, new episodes of The Rookie and Madam Secretary failed to even get four million viewers, according to the estimations.

Sunday Night Football steals a lot of viewers on the East Coast at 10 p.m., which scares other networks away from really competing against that NBC juggernaut.

Another fan bemoaned that NCIS: New Orleans was following up the death of Christopher Lasalle (Lucas Black) with a move in the schedule.

This is what happens when you kill off @TheLucasBlack (Christopher Lasalle) on @NCISNewOrleans Sunday, February 16 10-11 PM – NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (New Time Period)#WhereGreatShowsGoToDie 😰 — Marcie (@MarcieLynne67) November 12, 2019

She also noted that the time slot was “Where Great Shows Go To Die.” She doesn’t take it as far as some of the fans posting on social media, but the emoji does show her feelings about the situation.

When NCIS: Los Angeles aired on Tuesday nights, the show did much better in the weekly ratings. Millions of viewers were lost when CBS moved it first to Mondays and eventually to Sundays.

Can NCIS: NOLA find a foothold on Sunday nights and keep strong viewership numbers? Only time will tell and fans need to keep tuning in to ensure that the show keeps going.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday nights at 10/9 on CBS.