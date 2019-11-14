FBI: Most Wanted, the FBI spin-off, gets a start date on CBS

The FBI: Most Wanted start date was revealed by CBS during its winter season announcements. This is a spin-off of FBI and a continuation of a story that they spent a week developing during Season 1 of the parent show.

Season 1, Episode 18 of FBI was called Most Wanted and it brought on characters working for the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. Those characters tested well and it has already led to them getting a spin-off that will debut in 2020.

According to CBS, the series premiere of FBI: Most Wanted is slated for Tuesday, January 7. In order to make room on the network, NCIS: New Orleans is going to be pushed to Sunday nights.

This shifting CBS schedule will allow FBI to air at 9/8c each Tuesday and be followed by FBI: Most Wanted at 10/9c each week. That certainly sets up the possibility of some crossover episodes, much like how things have worked for the trio of consecutive NBC Chicago shows each Wednesday.

And, as always, Tuesday nights will begin with new episodes of NCIS in the winter and spring at 8/7c.

The tagline for the show describes how it will follow the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

#FBIFam, your Tuesdays just got even better. The party continues with #FBIMostWanted at 10/9c starting January 7th. 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/em2BDAa51u — FBI (@FBICBS) November 11, 2019

FBI: Most Wanted cast has some notable faces

The primary cast members for the show are Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix, Kellan Lutz as Ken Crosby, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye.

McMahon is very recognizable from his time as Dr. Christian Troy on Nip/Tuck and as Cole Turner from Charmed. He also played Jonah on the television show Runaways and was Victor Von Doom in two Fantastic Four movies.

Lutz is also very recognizable, as he played Emmett Cullen in five Twilight movies. So is Castle-Hughes, as she played Obara Sand on Game of Thrones and Tabby on Manhunt: Unabomber.

FBI: Most Wanted will air Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS in 2020.