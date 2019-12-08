NCIS: Los Angeles return date — When is next new episode?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The NCIS: Los Angeles return date isn’t coming up soon. Viewers asking when the next new episode of the show is this year might be in for a bit of a shock.

The fall finale takes place on the evening of Sunday, December 8, and then everything goes on the winter hiatus. As CBS works with the schedule and nights of its shows, it is going to be a wait for NCIS: LA fans.

When is NCIS: Los Angeles return date?

The next new episode of NCIS: LA will air on Sunday, February 16. It’s going to seem like a long break until the show finally comes back, especially if the fall finale leaves storylines unresolved.

New tag team partner? Couldn’t be more excited to be back with the cast and crew @NCISLA! Thanks to @llcoolj , @DanielaRuah , and the entire cast for letting me join you. An all new episode airs on @CBS Sunday at 9:30. pic.twitter.com/JdSjWmdoBZ — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) December 7, 2019

When NCIS: LA finally does return to CBS, it will be part of a new Sunday night block of shows. The network has decided that it wants to place the new FBI spin-off on Tuesday nights.

Beginning in early January, FBI will air at 9/8c on Tuesday nights, followed by the new show, FBI: Most Wanted, at 10/9c. This means that the NCIS spin-off, NCIS: New Orleans, gets displaced.

NCIS: NOLA will find its new time slot at 10/9 on Sunday nights. That’s not a very envious time slot for any show to deal with, but the network hopes that pairing the two NCIS spin-offs on the same night can help with viewership numbers.

So, when Sunday, February 16 finally rolls around, NCIS: LA Season 11 will air at 9/8c and NCIS: NOLA Season 6 will air at 10/9c. It’s a great way to have crossover episodes more often than in the past, even though it might be frustrating for the New Orleans fans to have to watch on a new night.

Until then, you can enjoy this video of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast giving out superfluous awards to one another.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.