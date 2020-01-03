NCIS co-stars congratulate Wilmer Valderrama on engagement to model Amanda Pacheco

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to model Amanda Pacheco. Valderrama took to his Instagram page to announce the big news on New Year’s Day.

Since popping the question to Pacheco on a beach in San Diego, Valderrama has been receiving notes on congratulations on social media. That includes messages from other members of the NCIS cast, as well as many notable celebrities.

The couple has been in the news as an item since about April 2019, with both of them sharing photos to their social media accounts along the way. That includes Pacheco sharing a close-up photo of the (gigantic) ring to her personal account.

An image of that magnificent ring can still be seen on her account.

NCIS co-stars congratulate Wilmer and Amanda

Wilmer Valderrama joined the NCIS cast on the first episode of Season 14, starting out as a deep-cover agent named Nicolas Torres. Once Gibbs (Mark Harmon) saw what he could do, Torres was invited to join the team.

The addition of Valderrama to the cast was a good one, even though he had some big shoes to fill after Michael Weatherly — who had played Anthony DiNozzo for years — left the show to go work on Bull.

Sean Murray plays Special Agent Timothy McGee on the NCIS cast and he made the following social media post:

big congrats to my brother @WValderrama 🙂#NCIS — Sean Harland Murray (@SeanHMurray) January 2, 2020

Actor Marlon Wayans also stopped by the Instagram announcement to state, “All growed up. Congrats brother.”

Other celebrities to leave him well-wishes on social media include Tony Royster Jr., Eva Longoria, Gabrielle Union, Lizza Monet Morales, and Kevin Jonas.

NCIS Season 17 continues

A preview for the new episode of NCIS, called In the Wind, has been released by CBS ahead of the show’s winter return.

This will be Season 17, Episode 11 and early images have shown Valderrama as one of the cast members to be featured. It is also a new chapter in the story of Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) as she tries to take the final steps necessary to reunite with her family.

The new episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, January 7.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.